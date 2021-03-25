Bihar Board 12th Result: Official Website Crashes; Important Things You Should Know

Bihar class 12 board exams results will be announced on onlinebseb.in

The Class 12 students appeared for the Bihar board examinations held from February 1 to 13, 2021 in offline mode. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results for Class 12 exams soon. It had earlier uploaded a test results window on its official website onlinebseb.in. Though, the website has been down due to heavy traffic.

As the Bihar Class 12 board exams results are expected to be announced soon, here are few key points about the board exams that the students must know about.

The Bihar Board exam results will be announced on the official website onlinebseb.in. The candidates will have to upload their application number, roll number and code to access their BSEB result card.

The Bihar board exam score card would include details such as candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, percentage and subject-wise marks.

The Class 12 students will have to score at least 33 per cent in the board exams to obtain a pass certificate.They will have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those students who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.

Bihar School Examination board will be notifying the process of revaluation of answer sheets along with the results declaration. The students will be allowed to request for re-checking in case they are dissatisfied with the evaluation process.

It had already released the Class 12 answer key for objective type questions which amounted to 50 per cent of the Class 12 paper. The students were allowed to raise objections till March 16.

In case the students fail to qualify the exams, they will have to follow the norms laid down by the state board. Students who fail in more than two subjects will have to reappear for the exam next year. They will not be issued the Class 12 passing certificate or the transfer certificate until they pass.

More than 13.50 Lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations. Bihar board class 12 exams were held at 1,473 exam centres across the country. As many as 13,50,233 students filled up exam forms, BSEB said.