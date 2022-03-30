  • Home
Bihar Board Result 2022 Tomorrow; Around 16.5 Lakh Students Await BSEB Matric Result

The Class 10 examination of BSEB was conducted from February 17 to 28 and the result is going to be declared tomorrow, March 31 at 1 pm.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 8:15 pm IST

Bihar Board Result 2022 Tomorrow; Around 16.5 Lakh Students Await BSEB Matric Result
BSEB 10th result will be out tomorrow, March 31
New Delhi:

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to declare the result of Class 10, or Matric exam tomorrow, March 31, 2022. The Class 10 examination of BSEB was conducted from February 17 to 28. The re-exam of Mathematics paper for the students of the Motihari district was held on March 24. BSEB Result Live

Students who appeared for the BSEB Matric Class 10 exam can get the result on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. BSEB has already released the answer keys of Class 10 Matric for all the subjects.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Steps To Download

1. To get the BSEB Class 10 Marksheet visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

5. Take a printout for further reference.

A minimum of 30 percent marks in BSEB Matric Class 10 exam is needed for a student to pass the examination. Minimum passing marks in every induvial subject is needed for all the candidates. A candidate must acquire minimum passing marks in both theory and practical exams. A compartmental examination will be conducted for students who will be unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one of two subjects.

To get the passing certificate from Bihar Board, a student has to achieve a minimum of 33 percent in the Class 10 Matric board examination. In 2021, the pass percentage for Class 10 or Matriculation examination reached 78.17 which is slightly higher than the pass percentage of the year 2020.

Bihar School Examination Board BSEB Results
Bihar School Examination Board BSEB Results

