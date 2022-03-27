Bihar Board Result 2022 Soon; Official Website To Download BSEB Mark Sheet

BSEB Matric result soon

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 10 Matric result soon. The official website for BSEB 10th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Matric exams were held between February 17 and February 24 and a re-exam of Mathematics paper held again for the students of Motihari district was conducted on March 24.

The board has already released the BSEB Matric Class 10th answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the Bihar board 10th answer keys. The result due to be released will be declared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key.

The board last year had declared the BSEB matric result on April 5. Of the 16,54,171 candidates who had appeared for the exams, a total of 12,93,054 (78.17 per cent) have passed.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card

Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

The Class 10 students will have to score at least 33 per cent in the board exams to obtain a pass certificate. The aggregate marks should equal to at least 150.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.