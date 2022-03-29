Bihar Board Result 2022 Class 10: How, When BSEB Matric Result Was Declared Last Year

BSEB result Class 10 soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar board result for the Class 10 (Matric) examination is expected to be declared soon. Once the results are announced, students will be able to access them through the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, more than 16.48 lakh students had registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exams. Last year, the Bihar matric exam results were declared on April 5. The overall pass percentage last year was 78.17 per cent and 101 students of Class 10 had secured the top 10 ranks in Bihar Board exams. They have scored between 484 marks and 475 marks.

Of the 16,54,171 candidates who had appeared for the exams last year, a total of 12,93,054 (78.17 per cent) have passed. The Class 10 examination last year was held between February 17 to February 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state. Pooja Kumar and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have secured 96.80 per cent marks. A total of 101 students secured a position in the top ten in the examination.

As per official data, the Bihar board last year had used enhanced security measures, including answer sheets amd OMR sheets with photos of candidates, barcodes, lithocodes and 10 sets of question papers for the candidates so that the exam process could be transparent.

BSEB has already released the Bihar board Class 10 answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the BSEB 10th answer keys. The result scheduled to be declared tomorrow will be announced after considering the discrepancies on the answer key. The exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24.