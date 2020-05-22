Bihar Board Result 2020 For Matric Students Soon; Where, How To Check

BSEB 10th result may be released soon on the official website

For the last two days, Bihar Board matric result has been the talk of the town with various speculations about the result declaration date. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on its part, has been tight-lipped about when it might announce the matric results for exams held in February 2020. The board has made not official announcement about but unofficial sources say it might be announced today.

The board will follow the same protocol as during intermediate result declaration and will not hold a formal press conference.

The matric results in Bihar have improved steadily over the last few years. The board had registered barely a 50 per cent pass percentage in 2017 which improved to over 68 per cent in 2018 followed by over 80 per cent students passing in the matric exams last year. The board expects to improve its performance this year as well.

As per reports, Bihar Board began the evaluation for matric exams immediately after the papers concluded in February but the process was halted due to coronavirus spread. Board commenced the evaluation process in May and completed it last week.

With evaluation completed, it is only a matter of time the board will announce the matric exam result.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: Where To Check?

Bihar Board matric result will be available on the Board's official website, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'bsebbihar.com'.

The BSEB 10th result will also be available on some private result hosting websites like Indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: How To Check?

Matric students in Bihar can check their results while following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your roll code, roll number and any other required information.

Step four: Submit and view your result.