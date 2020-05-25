Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB To Announce Results Tomorrow, May 26

Image credit: Shutterstock The BSEB 10th results will be announced tomorrow

The BSEB, or the Bihar School Examination Board, has said that the results for the BSEB 10th results will be announced on Tuesday, May 26 by 12.30 pm.

The BSEB’s announcement gave clarity in the face of rampant speculation about the dates of the Bihar Board 10th results.

BSEB, through its official social media account, said: “By tomorrow, May 26, by 12.30 pm the results for the annual board exams 2020 will be announced. The BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishore said that the results will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Krishananand Verma.”

Students can check the Bihar Board Class 10 result on portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.online.

The results of the Class 10 exams, held in February, were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the coronavirus outbreak

The final toppers list is released after verification of the identities of toppers. Bihar Board is conducting the physical verification of the toppers due to the 2017 incident in which some toppers, despite scoring high marks, failed to give answers to questions from the syllabus.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for BSEB 10th results was 80.73%.

The BSEB has already declared the Class 12 result.