Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Scrutiny Result

Bihar Board has released scrutiny result for Class 12 exams held in February. The result is available on the official website of the board- biharboardonline.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 11:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Registration For BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exam Closes Today
BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exams: Application Window Reopens; Register By April 15
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam From April 29; Admit Cards Soon
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow
BSEB Class 12 Inter Results: Application For Compartment Exams Begins Today
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam From April 29, Registration Begins On April 5
Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Scrutiny Result
Bihar Board Inter scrutiny result 2021 released
New Delhi:

Bihar Board has released scrutiny result for Class 12 exams held in February. The result is available on the official website of the board- biharboardonline.com. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started the registration for the scrutiny of Class 12 or Intermediate final exam answer sheets on April 1. Students who were not satisfied with their BSEB 12th results were able to submit their scrutiny applications at the official site.

Recommended: Best Course Option after 12th. Click Here.

Direct Link

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Bihar Board 12th Scrutiny Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to the official website to check the BSEB Inter result: biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the Scrutiny result link for the Class 12 exam.

Step 3: For scrutiny result, students would need to provide the application number and registration ID.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

BSEB 12th result was announced on March 26 and the pass percentage for Arts, Science and Commerce streams taken together stood at 78.04 per cent. Out of the 13.4 lakh students, 2,94,317 have failed. The pass percentages this year have dropped across all the streams, compared to 2020.

In the science stream, Sonali Kumari is the topper, and Sunanda Kumari has secured the top spot in the commerce stream. Kailash Kumar and Madhu Bharti topped in the Arts stream.

BSEB Matric result was announced on April 5. The pass percentage this year was 78.17 per cent which is a slight decrease of around 2.3 per cent points compared to 2020--80.59 per cent.

A total of 16,54,171 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams of whom 8,29,278 were girls and 8,24,893 boys. A total of 12,93,054 students have cleared the Class 10 examination of whom 6,76,518 were boys and 6,16,536 girls.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board Intermediate Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode
Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode
'Facilitating Legitimate Travel Top Priority': American Diplomat On Indian Students
'Facilitating Legitimate Travel Top Priority': American Diplomat On Indian Students
Odisha: BMC Begins Vaccination Drive For Students Bound For Overseas Studies
Odisha: BMC Begins Vaccination Drive For Students Bound For Overseas Studies
IIT Madras Incubated Start-Up Develops Portable Hospitals
IIT Madras Incubated Start-Up Develops Portable Hospitals
300 Students Of Guru Nanak Dev University Face Uncertain Future Over Placements
300 Students Of Guru Nanak Dev University Face Uncertain Future Over Placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................