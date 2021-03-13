Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Intermediate Exam: Answer Key To Objective Type Questions Released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys of the Class 12 Intermediate examinations. The BSEB Class 12 exams consisted of 50 per cent objective type questions. The answer key to the objective type questions has been released on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar board Class 12 exams started on February 1 and continued till February 13. Students who appeared for the exams can match their answers with the answer keys released today.

The answer key has the correct responses to the objective type questions asked in all the subjects including Physics, Mathematics and Political Science. It has mention of the question id and the correct option id for all the shifts of the BSEB Inter exam.

How To Download BSEB Class 12 Answer Keys

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated answer key link

Step 3: Download and access the BSEB Class 12 answer keys

BSEB will also allow the students to raise objections against the Class 12 intermediate answer key. Candidates can challenge the answer keys till March 16. To raise objections, students have to go to the official website and click on the “Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2021” or visit objection.biharboardonline.com.

How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or objection.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, click Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2021

Step 3: On the next window, select Higher Secondary [Inter], insert roll codes and roll numbers on the designated fields

Step 4: Submit