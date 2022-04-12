Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Matric Compartment Exam Schedule; Complete Time Table Here

BSEB Matric compartment exam date sheet

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10, or Matric, compartment exam schedule. The BSEB Matric exams will start from May 5 to May 9. The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the next from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Students will be provided with 15 minutes reading time. The Class 10 Matric Compartment exam practical papers will be held between April 29 and April 30. The Bihar board Matric compartment exams will be taken by as many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls.

The Bihar board Class 10th result declared this year has seen an overall pass percentage of 79.88 per cent. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

Matric Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/wexaCH7DtD — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 12, 2022

This year, as many as 4,24, 857 students have obtained first division, while 5,10,411 students have obtained second division, and 3,47,637 students have got third division.