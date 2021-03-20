Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Final Exam Answer Keys

BSEB matric exam answer keys released at biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys of Class 10 matric examinations. The answer key to the Bihar board Class 10 final exam objective type questions has been released on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar board Class 10 exams started on February 17 and continued till March 8. Students who appeared for the exams can match their answers with the answer keys released today.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

The answer key has the correct responses to the objective type questions asked in all the subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, English and Mother Tongue. It has mention of the question id and the correct option id for all the shifts of the BSEB Class 10 Matric exam.

How To Download BSEB Class 10 Answer Keys

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated answer key link

Step 3: Download and access the BSEB Class 10 answer keys

BSEB will also allow the students to raise objections against the Class 10 answer keys. To raise objections, students have to go to the official website and click on the “Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2020”.

How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, click “Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2021”

Step 3: On the next window, select examination type, insert roll codes, roll numbers and dates of birth on the designated fields

Step 4: Submit

As per BSEB data, more than 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Bihar board Class 10 matric exam in the state. The enrolment of boys this year is 8,46,663 while 8,37,803 girl students have registered.