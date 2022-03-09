  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Releases BSEB Matric 10th Answer Key 2022; Know How To Download, Raise Objections

Bihar Board Releases BSEB Matric 10th Answer Key 2022; Know How To Download, Raise Objections

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022: Candidates can download the BSEB Class 10 answer key through the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 9, 2022 4:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Download BSEB 10th answer key 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 or Matric exam answer key 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Matric exam 2022 can download the BSEB Class 10 answer key through the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

To access the BSEB Matric answer key 2022, students will have to enter their Class 10 roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam.

In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2022 on the official websites of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com till 5 pm on March 11.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022: How to Download

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com
  • On the homepage, click on ‘BSEB Matric answer key’ link.
  • Enter your roll code and roll number and click on submit.
  • The BSEB 10th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Choose the subject from the selection list
  • Download the answer key for future reference.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

For details on Bihar Board 2022 answer key, result, please visit the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Results BSEB Exams Bihar Board 10th results
