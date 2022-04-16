  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter Class 12 Compartmental Exam Admit Cards; Details Here

Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter Class 12 Compartmental Exam Admit Cards; Details Here

BSEB Inter 2022 Compartment Exams: Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce Compartmental exams between April 25 and May 4.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 16, 2022 6:51 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Practical Exam Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Exams From April 25
Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Process To Close Today, How To Apply For Re-checking
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: Registration Ends Today; How To Apply
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter Class 12 Compartmental Exam Admit Cards; Details Here
BSEB inter Class 12th admit cards released for compartment exams
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Intermediate, or Class 12, compartmental exam admit cards. The school authorities, as per BSEB, can download the Class 12 intermediate exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar board -- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com -- by logging in at the website and entering the school user ID and password. The school heads, or the Bihar School principals, will have to sign the BSEB 2022 Class 12 compartment exam admit cards and distribute them among the students due to appear in the BSEB intermediate compartment exams. Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce Compartmental exams between April 25 and May 4.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Suggested : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

BSEB Class 12 inter compartment exams 2022 will be held at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. The admit cards of BSEB inter compartment special exams has mention of details of the students including BSEB application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Compartment Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website BSEB -- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 exam 2022 compartment admit cards

The board has also issued helpline numbers to assist the schools if they face any problem while downloading the Class 12 Inter compartment admit card. The helpline number is 0612 - 2235161.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Inter result Bihar Board inter exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Application To BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Exams
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Application To BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Exams
“Reschedule NEET 2022”: Students Demand UG Medical Entrance Test Be Postponed
“Reschedule NEET 2022”: Students Demand UG Medical Entrance Test Be Postponed
Jammu: Counseling Task Force Setup For Ensuring Well-Being Of Students
Jammu: Counseling Task Force Setup For Ensuring Well-Being Of Students
NIPER JEE 2022: Application Process Underway For Masters, PhD Courses At Niperhyd.ac.in
NIPER JEE 2022: Application Process Underway For Masters, PhD Courses At Niperhyd.ac.in
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................