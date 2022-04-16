Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter Class 12 Compartmental Exam Admit Cards; Details Here

BSEB inter Class 12th admit cards released for compartment exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Intermediate, or Class 12, compartmental exam admit cards. The school authorities, as per BSEB, can download the Class 12 intermediate exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar board -- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com -- by logging in at the website and entering the school user ID and password. The school heads, or the Bihar School principals, will have to sign the BSEB 2022 Class 12 compartment exam admit cards and distribute them among the students due to appear in the BSEB intermediate compartment exams. Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce Compartmental exams between April 25 and May 4.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Suggested : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

BSEB Class 12 inter compartment exams 2022 will be held at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. The admit cards of BSEB inter compartment special exams has mention of details of the students including BSEB application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Compartment Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website BSEB -- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 exam 2022 compartment admit cards

The board has also issued helpline numbers to assist the schools if they face any problem while downloading the Class 12 Inter compartment admit card. The helpline number is 0612 - 2235161.