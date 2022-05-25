Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results

BSEB intermediate compartment, special exam results announced

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Intermediate, or Class 12, compartment exam results today, May 25. Students who appeared for the BSEB inter 2022 compartment and special exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce streams between April 25 and May 4 can download their results on the official website -- results.biharboardonline.com.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Suggested : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More