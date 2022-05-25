Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results

  • Home
BSEB Inter Result 2022 Compartment, Special Exam: Students who appeared for the BSEB inter 2022 compartment and special exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce streams between April 25 and May 4 can download their results on the official website -- results.biharboardonline.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 25, 2022 3:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Intermediate, or Class 12, compartment exam results today, May 25. Students who appeared for the BSEB inter 2022 compartment and special exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce streams between April 25 and May 4 can download their results on the official website -- results.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Compartment Result BSEB Inter Results
