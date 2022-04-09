Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Exams From April 25

  • Home
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar Board Inter compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022. The BSEB 12th compartmental-cum-special examination schedule is available on the official twitter handle of the board.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 9, 2022 2:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

BSEB Inter 12th compartment exam 2022 schedule released.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for the BSEB Inter or Class 12 compartment exam 2022. As per the schedule released by BSEB, the Bihar Board Inter compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022. The BSEB 12th compartmental-cum-special examination schedule is available on the official twitter handle of the board.

The Bihar Board compartment exams for Class 12 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will begin at 1.45 pm and will continue till 5 pm. An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time will be given to read and analyse the questions. Students are not allowed to discuss or write answers in these 15 minutes. The BSEB will conduct the practical exams between April 18 and April 20.

The BSEB 12th compartment exam 2022 will be held in the offline mode across the various exam centres across the state.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022: Date Sheet

Where the compartmental examination is for those students who are unable to quality the final board examination, the special exam is for those who could not appear in inter final exams. Meanwhile, the scrutiny process for the intermediate (Class 12) examination was concluded on March 30.

The result of Class 12 Bihar Board was announced on March 16. total of 80.15 per cent of students cleared the BSEB inter, or Class 12 exam this year.

