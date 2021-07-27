Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022: Inter, Matric dummy registration cards tomorrow (representational)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release dummy registration cards for the 2022 board exams tomorrow, July 28. Bihar board Inter and Matric final exam dummy registration cards will be available for download on the board websites up to August 5, the board said. Earlier, the board had extended the registration deadline for next year’s board exams and students who register during the extended window will get theri registration from August 6, the board said.

BSEB Inter dummy admit cards will be issued on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can download their registration cards themselves or through school principals.

The Bihar board released dummy admit cards and registration cards every year before the exams to make sure there is no mistake in the final versions of these documents. If students spot any error on their documents, they can apply for correction.

If a student find any mistake in his or her name, parents’ name, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, gender, or subject, he/she can apply for correction through the school principal, the board said.

The BSEB had earlier extended the application window for next year’s final exams. Students who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 but were unable to submit their exam forms in time have been given another chance to submit their forms up to August 1. However, these candidates will have to pay a late fee.