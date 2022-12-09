  • Home
  Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today

Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today

BSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2023: Chairman Anand Kishore will release the schedule for Secondary, Higher Secondary and Miscellaneous exams on Friday, December 9 at 3 PM

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 1:30 pm IST

Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today
BSEB 10th, 12th exam schedule 2023 today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the date sheets for the Class 10, 12 exams today, December 9. According to BSEB, Board Chairman Anand Kishore will release the schedule for Secondary, Higher Secondary and Miscellaneous exams on Friday, December 9 at 3 PM.

Following the last years trends, the Bihar Board may conduct the secondary, higher secondary exams in between January and February. Last year, the BSEB commenced the Class 10 exam on February 17 and Class 12 exam on February 1. The practical exams for Class 12 were held from January 10 to January 20, and Class 12 exam from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the Bihar Board 12 th exam 2024 is onging for both regular and private students, and will conclude by December 15. Eligible students can register and pay the application fee on the official website-- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The registration process for Class 11 exam 2023 will also be closed on December 15.

To apply for the BSEB 12th exam 2024, candidates need to visit the official website- biharboardonline.com. Fill the details in application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, download the hard copy and take a print out for further references.

Bihar Board date sheet BSEB Time Table
