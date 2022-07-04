Bihar Board Organises Olympiad, Crossword, Quiz Competition For Students; Participating Details Here

BSEB will organise a quiz, olympiad and crossword competition for the students of Classes 9 to 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is organising a olympiad, crossword and quiz competition for the students of Class 9 to Class 12. To participate on the BSEB crossword, students of Classes 9 to 12 have to first download the BSEB Crossword application from PlayStore and register online at the application. While for the Olympiad and Quiz Competition, the selection of students will be done at the school level by the Bihar board school headmasters between July 8 and July 15. The shortlisted students will then participate at the district level.

The BSEB crossword competition is an attempt to make crossword puzzles a popular learning tool among the teachers and students.

How To Register For BSEB Crossword

Download BSEB Crossword App On the Home Page, register by entering the required details including names, mobile numbers Provide a password and submit

Students of BSEB Class 9 to Class 12 will have to login at the BSEB Crossword app with their passwords and answer the crosswords.

