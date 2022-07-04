- Home
- Education
- Bihar Board Organises Olympiad, Crossword, Quiz Competition For Students; Participating Details Here
Bihar Board Organises Olympiad, Crossword, Quiz Competition For Students; Participating Details Here
For the Olympiad and Quiz Competition, the selection of students will be done at the school level by the Bihar board school headmasters between July 8 and July 15. The shortlisted students will then participate at the district level.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is organising a olympiad, crossword and quiz competition for the students of Class 9 to Class 12. To participate on the BSEB crossword, students of Classes 9 to 12 have to first download the BSEB Crossword application from PlayStore and register online at the application. While for the Olympiad and Quiz Competition, the selection of students will be done at the school level by the Bihar board school headmasters between July 8 and July 15. The shortlisted students will then participate at the district level.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
Confused About What Career Option To Choose? Here’s How To Figure Out Your Best Fit Read More
The BSEB crossword competition is an attempt to make crossword puzzles a popular learning tool among the teachers and students.
How To Register For BSEB Crossword
- Download BSEB Crossword App
- On the Home Page, register by entering the required details including names, mobile numbers
- Provide a password and submit
Students of BSEB Class 9 to Class 12 will have to login at the BSEB Crossword app with their passwords and answer the crosswords.
“BSEB ओलंपियाड” एवं “BSEB क्विज” प्रतियोगिता 2022-23.#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/ykVtF4Eblp— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 4, 2022
BSEB Crossword प्रतियोगिता 2022-23.#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/rW1hIDl1Zh— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 4, 2022
Click here for more Education News
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.