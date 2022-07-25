Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: BSEB Extends Registration Deadline For Class 11 Admission

BSEB OFSS admission 2022 application process extended

Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: The registration process for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) Inter admissions 2022 has been extended. The students can now apply for the BSEB OFSS Class 11 admission till July 27. Earlier, the last date to apply for the Bihar OFSS Inter admission was July 5. The students can apply for Class 11 admissions online through the official website of Bihar Board OFSS-- ofssbihar.in.

The registration process for the Bihar Board OFSS admissions was started on June 22, 2022. To apply for the Class 11 admission, the students need to pay an application fee of Rs 350.

Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: Direct Link

Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: How To Apply