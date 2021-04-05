Bihar Board Matric Result Announced: Highlights

The results for Bihar Board Class 10 exams have been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The students can check their scorecards at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results were declared by the state education minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The exams were conducted between February 17 and March 8. The overall pass percentage is 78.17. More than 16.8 lakh students had appeared for the exams.

The overall pass percentage is 78.17. The pass percentage has reduced as compared from the last year when it was 80.59.

12,93, 054 students have qualified Class 10 board exams out of whom 6,76,518 candidates were girls and 6,16,536 candidates were boys.

101 students are in top 10 ranks in Class 10 Bihar board exams

Three students have secure the first position in the exams. Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar have secured 96.80 percent with 484 marks.

A total of 4,13,087 students have secured the first division, 5,00,615 are in the second division and 3,78,980 are in the third division.

13 students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui are in top 10 rankers.

More than 16.8 lakh students had appeared for the exams.

Evaluation process began on May 12 with which Bihar has become the first state to hold Class 10 board exams results and announce its results. Around 1 Crore answer sheets and OMR sheets were evaluated.

More than 600 students who had secured more than 90 percent this year were called for verification of their marks.

This year, the Bihar School Examination Board has announced the result within a month after the matric exam.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students have got better results.

The matric results are available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Board exams were conducted across 1,525 examination centres.

Students can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets. The procedure for the same will be announced late by Bihar board on its website and official Twitter handle.

Class 10 Social Science exam had to be reconducted after the paper was leaked.