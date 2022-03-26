Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites, How To Check BSEB Class 10 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Check Bihar Board 10th result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB Class 10 Matriculation results soon. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360 that the board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted.

"We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm," the official said.

The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. To check BSEB Bihar matric results, candidates will have to enter their roll numbers and roll code as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 admit card.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites

Once released, students can check the Bihar Board class 10 result 2022 on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in On the homepage, click on the result link Enter your login credentials Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 Take a print out for further reference.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate result declared earlier, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully. While the pass percentage in Commerce stream is 90.38 per cent, it is 79.81 per cent in Science, and it is a tad lower at 79.53 per cent in Arts stream this year. This is remarkably higher compared to last year when it was 91.48 per cent in Commerce, 76.28 per cent in Science and 77.9 per cent in Arts.