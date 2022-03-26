  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites, How To Check BSEB Class 10 Results

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites, How To Check BSEB Class 10 Results

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: The BSEB Class 10 results will be announced on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 4:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 This Month? Check Updates On 10th Result Declaration
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Maths Paper Over; Know 10th Result 2022 Release Date, Time
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Release Date And Time
Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites, How To Check BSEB Class 10 Results
Check Bihar Board 10th result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB Class 10 Matriculation results soon. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360 that the board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted.

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students. Grab it FREE! 

"We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm," the official said.

The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. To check BSEB Bihar matric results, candidates will have to enter their roll numbers and roll code as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 admit card.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites

Once released, students can check the Bihar Board class 10 result 2022 on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the result link

  3. Enter your login credentials

  4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

  5. Take a print out for further reference.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate result declared earlier, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully. While the pass percentage in Commerce stream is 90.38 per cent, it is 79.81 per cent in Science, and it is a tad lower at 79.53 per cent in Arts stream this year. This is remarkably higher compared to last year when it was 91.48 per cent in Commerce, 76.28 per cent in Science and 77.9 per cent in Arts.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board Results BSEB matric result

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From June 3
MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From June 3
Pariksha Pe Charcha Gives Opportunity To Talk About Different Aspects Of Exams, Life: PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha Gives Opportunity To Talk About Different Aspects Of Exams, Life: PM Modi
Clearing Class 12, CUET Enough To Secure Admissions To Delhi University, Executive Council Clears Proposal
Clearing Class 12, CUET Enough To Secure Admissions To Delhi University, Executive Council Clears Proposal
Delhi Budget 2022: AAP Government Allocates Rs 16,278 Crore For Education Sector
Delhi Budget 2022: AAP Government Allocates Rs 16,278 Crore For Education Sector
IGNOU UG, PG Programmes Admission Deadline Further Extended
IGNOU UG, PG Programmes Admission Deadline Further Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................