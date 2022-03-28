Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: How To Download 10th Marksheet

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSEB matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of class 10, matriculation exam by Thursday, March 31. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi earlier told Careers360, "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm." The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted, he added. Know Minimum Marks Required To Pass BSEB Matric Exam

The class 10, matric result once released, will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The Bihar Board, BSEB 10th matric exam result will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Steps To Download 10th Marksheet

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in On the homepage, click on the result link Enter your login credentials Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022 Take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

