Bihar Board Matric Exams 2022: BSEB Class 10 Exam From February 17; Check Important Guidelines

Over 16.48 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for the BSEB Class 10 exam this year.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam from February 17. The Bihar Board Matric exams will be held from February 17 to 24 at designated BSEB examination centres across the state. There will be two shifts on all exam days – the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Recommended: Download Bihar Board Class 10th Free previous year sample papers along with answers. Click Here

Over 16.48 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for the BSEB Class 10 exam this year, out of which 8.06 lakh are female and 8.42 lakh are male candidates.

According to the board, candidates who appear for the group 1 exam will be counted in the same group for the rest of the procedure, and same will be followed for those appearing for the group 2 exam. Any change of shift during exam period will not be allowed.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

BSEB Matric Bihar Board 2022: Exam Day Guidelines