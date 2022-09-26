Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Till October 8

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Exam 2023 registration

BSEB Matric Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Matric exam 2023. Candidates who want to appear in the Matric examination 2023 can register online till October 8, 2022. The students who have registered in regular and open schools are now required to fill the BSEB Matric exam 2023 application forms through their respective school heads. The heads of schools can fill the online application form available on the official website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and register their students for the academic session 2022-2023.

The details of the application process include the student's status on private or regular, school code, school name, student's name, parent's name, date of birth and other details. The board has tweeted the extension in the application deadline of BSEB Matric Exam 2023 through the official Twitter handle.

BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Application Form: How To Apply