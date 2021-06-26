Bihar Board Matric Certificates Will Be Available From Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Matric certificates distribution will commence today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the distribution of Class 10 certificates from today onwards. Certificates of students who have appeared in Class 10 regular and compartment exams are being sent to district offices and these will be available for distribution from June 26, BSEB said Friday evening. School principals will collect the certificates from the offices, distribute them among students and keep records, the board has instructed.

“Certificates of students who have passed the annual Madhyamik examination 2020, and Madhyamik compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers and these will be available for distribution from June 26,” the board said in a notification.

BSEB had announced the result of the Matric and Intermediate examinations in March end and April first week.

In view of the prevailing Covid situation, the Board did not hold compartment examinations this year. Instead, the Board decided to allot grace marks to Class 10 students.

As many as 1,21,316 more Class 10 students have passed Matric exams, and 97,474 students have passed the Inter exams with grace marks.

As per data shared by the board on BSEB Matric results, a total of 16,54,171 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams out of whom 78.17 per cent of students have passed.

Bihar is the first State Education board in the country that conducted both Class 10 and 12 board exams this year amid the pandemic and announced results in a record time.