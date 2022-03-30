  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Tomorrow; A Look At Controversy, Re-Exam

Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Tomorrow; A Look At Controversy, Re-Exam

Bihar Board Result 2022: The Bihar Board Matric, or Class 10, result will be declared tomorrow, March 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 7:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Bihar Board To Announce Matric 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
Bihar Board Result 2022 Class 10: How, When BSEB Matric Result Was Declared Last Year
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: How To Download 10th Marksheet
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: Know Minimum Marks Required To Pass 10th Exam
Bihar Board Result 2022 Soon; Official Website To Download BSEB Mark Sheet
Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Tomorrow; A Look At Controversy, Re-Exam
BSEB Matric result tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Bihar Board Matric, or Class 10, result will be declared tomorrow, March 31. Once the BSEB 10th results are announced, candidates will be able to access them through the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, more than 16.48 lakh students had registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exams. The exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24. BSEB Result Live

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

While announcing the BSEB Class 10 result date and time, the BSEB in a social media post said: “Anand Kishore, Chairman has said that Bihar’s Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will declare the Bihar board matric result at 1 pm tomorrow, March 31.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar will also be present during the declaration of Bihar board Class 10 Matric result, he added.

The board has already released the Bihar Matric Class 10 answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the BSEB 10th answer keys. The result scheduled to be declared tomorrow will be announced after considering the discrepancies on the answer key.

BSEB Matric Result: Previous Year

The board last year had declared the BSEB matric result on April 5. Of the 16,54,171 candidates who had appeared for the exams, a total of 12,93,054 (78.17 per cent) have passed. The Class 10 examination last year was held between February 17 to February 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state. Pooja Kumar and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have secured 96.80 per cent marks. A total of 101 students secured a position in the top ten in the examination.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board 10th results BSEB matric result

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
NTA Announces CMAT 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
NTA Announces CMAT 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
UGC Directs Universities To Create Supernumerary Seats For Covid-Orphaned Under PM Cares
UGC Directs Universities To Create Supernumerary Seats For Covid-Orphaned Under PM Cares
Bihar Board To Announce Matric 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
Bihar Board To Announce Matric 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
CUET: UGC To Write To Education Ministers, Hold Meetings With Vice-Chancellors Of Public Funded Universities
CUET: UGC To Write To Education Ministers, Hold Meetings With Vice-Chancellors Of Public Funded Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................