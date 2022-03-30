Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Tomorrow; A Look At Controversy, Re-Exam

BSEB Matric result tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Board Matric, or Class 10, result will be declared tomorrow, March 31. Once the BSEB 10th results are announced, candidates will be able to access them through the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, more than 16.48 lakh students had registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exams. The exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24. BSEB Result Live

While announcing the BSEB Class 10 result date and time, the BSEB in a social media post said: “Anand Kishore, Chairman has said that Bihar’s Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will declare the Bihar board matric result at 1 pm tomorrow, March 31.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar will also be present during the declaration of Bihar board Class 10 Matric result, he added.

The board has already released the Bihar Matric Class 10 answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the BSEB 10th answer keys. The result scheduled to be declared tomorrow will be announced after considering the discrepancies on the answer key.

BSEB Matric Result: Previous Year

The board last year had declared the BSEB matric result on April 5. Of the 16,54,171 candidates who had appeared for the exams, a total of 12,93,054 (78.17 per cent) have passed. The Class 10 examination last year was held between February 17 to February 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state. Pooja Kumar and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have secured 96.80 per cent marks. A total of 101 students secured a position in the top ten in the examination.