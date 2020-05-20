Bihar Board Matric (10th) Result Likely Today

Bihar Board (BSEB) is likely to release matric exam result today

Bihar Board is likely to announce result for matric exams today. The Board is yet to make an official announcement about the matric exam result declaration. The board had announced the result for intermediate examinations on March 24 but was unable to complete the evaluation process for matric exam and hence the delay in the results.

As per reports the board had completed the evaluation process last week and the board was in the process of verifying the identities of the board toppers. Bihar Board began the process of identifying toppers after it landed in controversies in the past years.

The board may choose to announce BSEB matric results through a video press conference. Result will be available on the board's official website. The board result will be available on its official websites, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'bsebbihar.com'.

In 2019, Bihar Board had released the matric results on April 6. Last year, 97.2 per cent students passed in 10th board exams. Sawan Raj Bharti, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, topped matric exams with 97.2% marks.

After the board is through with result declaration process, it is likely to begin the online admission process for Degree College and Intern College. Bihar Board introduced a centralized admission system for degree colleges and inter colleges in 2018.