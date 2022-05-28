Bihar Board BSEB Matric Class 10 Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2022 Announced; 23.20% Pass

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSEB Matric 10th compartmental result 2022 at results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric 10th Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)on Saturday, May 28 released the result of matric, Class 10 compartment, special exam results. The candidates appeared in the matric compartment exam can check the result on the official website- results.biharboardonline.com. A total of 13,305 students cleared the matric, compartment exam successfully, the pass percentage touched at 23.20 per cent students.

Over 57,000 (57,353) students; 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students appeared in the matric, 10th compartment exam held in May. The Bihar Board conducted the matric compartment exams for the students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject, while BSEB inter special exams were for those students who were unable to appear for the Bihar board Class 10 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other reasons.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment, Special Exam Results 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of BSEB -- results.biharboardonline.com Insert the login credentials as required BSEB matric compartment exam results will be appeared on screen Download the 10th compartment exam result, take a print out for further reference.

In the Bihar Board matric, 10th result declared earlier, a total of 79.88 per cent students passed in the matric exam successfully. As many as 4,24, 857 students have obtained first division, while 5,10,411 students have obtained second division, and 3,47,637 students have got third division.

A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam. For details on Bihar Board matric, inter exams, please visit the official website- results.biharboardonline.com.