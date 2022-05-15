Bihar Board Matric 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, How To Download

  • Home
The Bihar Board 10th compartment answer key 2022 has been released on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the BSEB Matric answer key by using their roll code and roll number.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 15, 2022 1:03 pm IST

BSEB 10th compartment exam answer key 2022 released
BSEB Matric 10th Compartment Answer Key 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the BSEB Matric (Class 10) compartment and special exams 2022. The Bihar Board 10th compartment answer key 2022 has been released on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the BSEB Matric answer key by using their roll code and roll number.

BSEB answer key 2022 can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2022 on the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The last date to raise objections is tomorrow, May 16.

BSEB Matric 10th Compartment Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Matric special/ compartment exam answer key’ link
  3. Enter your roll code and roll number and click on submit
  4. The BSEB 10th answer key will be displayed on the screen
  5. Choose the subject from the selection list
  6. Download the answer key for future reference.

BSEB Matric 10th Compartment Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

