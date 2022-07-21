  • Home
Candidates can check and download the Bihar Board ITI answer key by using their roll code, roll number, and date of birth.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 7:33 pm IST

Bihar Board ITI Answer Key 2022 Out; Raise Objections By July 26
Bihar Board ITI answer key 2022 out

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the answer key for the BSEB ITI (Hindi and English) examination 2022. The BSEB ITI answer key 2022 is available on the official website of the Bihar Board-- biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check and download the Bihar Board ITI answer key by using their roll code, roll number, and date of birth.

The board has also allowed the students to raise objections against the ITI answer key 2022. Students can challenge the Bihar Board ITI answer key through the official website by July 26.

Bihar Board ITI Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

  • Visit the official website-- biharboardonline.com
  • On the homepage, click on 'Grievance' tab
  • Now, click on the 'ITI Exam 2022' link.
  • Enter the required credentials and click on login button.
  • The ITI answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • To raise objection, candidates need to enter their name, roll code, roll number, subject, question set, question number, and error type.
  • After filling the error type, enter the objection in 'error remarks' section and click on submit.
