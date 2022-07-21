Bihar Board ITI Answer Key 2022 Out; Raise Objections By July 26

Bihar Board ITI answer key 2022 out

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the answer key for the BSEB ITI (Hindi and English) examination 2022. The BSEB ITI answer key 2022 is available on the official website of the Bihar Board-- biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check and download the Bihar Board ITI answer key by using their roll code, roll number, and date of birth.

The board has also allowed the students to raise objections against the ITI answer key 2022. Students can challenge the Bihar Board ITI answer key through the official website by July 26.

Bihar Board ITI Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

