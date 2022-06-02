Bihar Board Issues BSEB ITI Language Exam 2022 Second Dummy Admit Card

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB ITI Language exam 2022 second dummy admit card issued

BSEB ITI Language Exam Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the second dummy admit card for the BSEB ITI Language (Hindi and English) examination 2022. The ITI Language exam dummy admit card 2022 is available on the official website of the Bihar Board- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can download the BSEB ITI admit cards and check if there is any error in their credentials including name, gender, subject, date of birth, photo or signature. BSEB ITI Language admit card 2022 can be checked till June 6.

"Second dummy admit card of ITI Language (Hindi & English) Examination, 2022 issued," BSEB tweeted.

In case of any discrepancy in the dummy admit card, candidates will have to contact the head of the institution as they will fix errors through the online portal. Students will be required to send a photocopy of the Bihar Board ITI dummy admit card mentioning the required changes along with their signature.

BSEB ITI Language Exam 2022: How To Download Second Dummy Admit Card