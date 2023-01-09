Bihar Board Issues BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2023

Bihar Board 10th Matric admit card 2023 out

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the card for Bihar Board Class 10 exam for 2022-23 academic session. The students who registered for BSEB 10th Matric examination their admit card has been hosted on the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. To access and download the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card, school heads have to key in the login credentials like user ID and password at the website.

The BSEB 10th exams will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023. While the practical exams for Bihar Board Class 10 are scheduled from January 19 to 21, 2023. Candidates can check any errors and mismatches including names, nationality, photos, dates of birth and parents’ names in the Class 10 admit card. BSEB Class 10 exams will take place amid COVID-19 precautions. BSEB will give the additional time of 15 minutes to candidates for reading and analysing the question paper.

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Class 10 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login details- user ID and password

Step 4: Submit and access the Bihar 10th admit card

Step 5: Download it and take a print for future use.