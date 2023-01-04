Bihar Board Issues BSEB 12th Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card For Students Who Did Not Pay Registration Fee

BSEB 12th practical exam 2023 admit card released for students who did not pay registration fee earlier

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board Class 12 practical exam 2023 admit card for students who failed to deposit the examination fee. The BSEB 12th admit card 2023 download link is available on the official website-- inter23.biharboardonline.com. Heads of schools can download the admit card of respective students using their user ID and password. Bihar Board will conduct the BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2023 between January 10 and January 20, 2023.

The BSEB Class 12 admit card will include student's personal details, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2023 exam centres. As per the Bihar Board release, the candidates appearing in the examination of practical subjects of the BSEB Intermediate annual examination 2023 whose admit card was not issued due to shortlisting and/or non-deposit of examination fee. Their admit card is also available on the website of the board and will be available for download till January 9, 2023.

BSEB 12th Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card: How To Download