BSEB releases Bihar Board exams results for Class 12 students

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result for the Class 12 board examination today. The students who had appeared for the exam in February can check the result at the board’s official websites, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results for all the streams—Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational have been announced.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Read More: Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

The students scored a pass percentage of 77.97 this year. This is lesser than 2020 when the pass percentage was 80.44 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 79.7 per cent.

This year 78.94 per cent of the students who took the exam have passed. Out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates have passed the exams.

The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 77.97 per cent, for the Commerce stream is 91.48 per cent, and 76.28 per cent for the Science stream.

13 Lakh and 40 thousand candidates had appeared for the examination this year. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at 1,473 examination centres.

Bihar Board was the first to conduct board examinations in 2021, and with the intermediate result declared, it is the first to release any result for a third consecutive year.

The Science students had attempted the paper for a total of 70 marks and practical papers for 30 marks. The Arts and Commerce papers were for 100 marks each. The board exam papers consisted of both long answer questions and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).