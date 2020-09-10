BSEB Intermediate Application Starts, Apply Till September 28

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the application window for the online registration of students of Class 11 for the 2020-22 session. The students enrolled in regular and open schools can register for the academic session online through their respective school heads. The heads of schools can visit the official website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and register their students for the academic session 2020-2022 online till September 28.

The details of the application process including application fees and selection of subjects are available on the website. The application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan. While filling the online application forms of the students, the heads of the institutions, however, are advised to take note of the uploaded photograph and signatures of the students. The photographs and the signatures have to be scanned in desired formats and submitted to the schools.

BSEB Intermediate Application Process

Step 1: Login at the website

Step 2: Fill the online application form

Step 3: Verification of students

Step 4: Payment of registration fee

Step 5: Verification of payment

Step 6: Student List/ Filled form of student

Step 7: Logout

BSEB has also mentioned two contact numbers -- 0612-2230039 and 2235161 -- to address grievances related to online registration of students.

BSEB has also released a video in the social media handle announcing the registration dates.