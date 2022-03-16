  • Home
BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022 Declared: List Of Bihar Board Websites

BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022: To check and download the Bihar Board Class 12 result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Education | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 3:36 pm IST

BSEB Class 12 result 2022 is available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Intermediate or Class 12 result 2022 has been declared for over 13 lakh student. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education has announced the BSEB Class 12 results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Inter result 2022 has been released for all the streams - Science, Arts and Commerce – today, March 16. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

To check and download the Bihar Board 12th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

The Bihar Board intermediate exams 2022 for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams were held between February 1 and February 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022: Websites

  • biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022: How To Check

The BSEB Class 12 result can be downloaded following these simple steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on 'Bihar Board Inter Result 2022' link.
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth and click on submit.
  • The BSEB 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a print out for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

For details on BSEB Inter results, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

