Bihar Board Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022 Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for BSEB OFSS inter admission till October 15

BSEB Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has commenced the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) Inter spot registration process. The students can now apply for the BSEB OFSS Class 12 admission till October 15.

According to BSEB, the students who have not registered themselves can take part in the OFSS spot registration process. The BSEB will release the list of registered students on the OFSS portal- ofssbihar.in on October 16. To apply for the OFSS spot registration, the students need to pay an application fee of Rs 350.

BSEB Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- ofssbihar.in

Click on the OFSS spot registration link

Real instructions and upload necessary documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board has extended the application process deadline for the matric (10th), intermediate (12th) exams 2023. The application process will be closed on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till October 15.