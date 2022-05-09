Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSEB intermediate 12th compartment, special exams answer key at inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday, May 9 released the answer key for the intermediate (Class 12) compartment and special exams 2022. The candidates can download the 12th compartment and special exams answer key on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

INTERMEDIATE SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer Key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB



Get Link..https://t.co/3YcqdMJRed — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 9, 2022

BSEB Inter special/ compartment exams were held from April 25 to May 4. The practical exams conducted from April 18 to April 20.

To access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam. In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the Bihar Board 12th answer key 2022 on the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter Special Exam/ Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] special/ compartment exam answer key’ link Enter your roll code and roll number and click on submit The BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen Choose the subject from the selection list Download the answer key for future reference.

The Bihar Board special exam was held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and 12th compartment exam for students who could not qualify.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.