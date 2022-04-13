Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Practical Exam Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download

BSEB 12th compartment admit cards 2022 for Inter practical exams has been released.

Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Inter admit card 2022 for the upcoming Class 12 compartmental-cum-special exams. The Bihar Board 12th practical exam hall ticket for compartmental-cum-special examination is available on the official website - inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can download their BSEB 12th compartment admit cards 2022 for Inter practical exams from the official website till April 20.

Candidates should note that the BSEB compartment admit card 2022 has been released only for the Inter or Class 12 practical exams. The admit card for the Bihar Board Inter compartment (theory) exams will be released separately, the board said.

The BSEB will conduct the practical exams between April 18 and April 20. The Bihar Board Inter (theory) compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022. The BSEB 12th compartmental-cum-special examination schedule is available on the official twitter handle of the board.

Candidates are advised to carry the admit card to the examination centre for all practical exams. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear in the exams.

How To Download BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Practical Exam Admit Card 2022:

Go to the official website-- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the relevant link for download BSEB Inter compartment exam admit card 2022.

Enter your user name and password to login.

The BSEB 12th admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future references.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Practical Exam Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022: Date Sheet

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022

The Bihar Board compartment exams for Class 12 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will begin at 1.45 pm and will continue till 5 pm. An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time will be given to read and analyse the questions. Students are not allowed to discuss or write answers in these 15 minutes. The BSEB 12th compartment exam 2022 will be held in the offline mode across the various exam centres across the state.

Where the compartmental examination is for those students who are unable to quality the final board examination, the special exam is for those who could not appear in inter final exams. Meanwhile, the scrutiny process for the intermediate (Class 12) examination was concluded on March 30.

The result of Class 12 Bihar Board was announced on March 16. total of 80.15 per cent of students cleared the BSEB inter, or Class 12 exam this year.