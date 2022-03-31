  • Home
Candidates will now be able to apply for the exams till April 2, 2022. Previously the application process was scheduled to close today, March 31.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 8:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

BSEB Bihar Inter 12th Compartment: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for BSEB inter, or Class 12, compartment and special examination application process. Candidates will now be able to apply for the exams till April 2, 2022. Previously the application process was scheduled to close today, March 31. To apply for Bihar Board Inter compartment and special examination, students can visit the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board inter (Class 12) special and compartment exams are expected to be held in April. However, there is no official confirmation received yet.

BSEB announced the news of extending the deadline on its official Twitter account today.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: How To Register

1. Go to the official website of BSEB- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

2. Login through your registration identification.

3. Fill in all the personal and educational details in the application form.

4. Verification will be done at this step. Pay the application fee and get it verified.

Where the compartmental examination is for those students who are unable to quality the final board examination, the special exam is for those who could not appear in inter final exams. Meanwhile, the scrutiny process for the intermediate (Class 12) examination was concluded on March 30.

The result of Class 12 Bihar Board was announced on March 16. total of 80.15 per cent of students cleared the BSEB inter, or Class 12 exam this year. To get the passing certificate from Bihar Board, candidates need to acquire a minimum of 33 per cent. The passing scores of both theory and practical papers are needed for a student to pass the examination.

