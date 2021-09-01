Bihar Board Extends Application Deadline For 2023 Matric Exam For Class 9 Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Earlier, the last date was August 31 (representational)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for schools to register their students for the Matric or Class 10 final exams to be conducted in 2023. Schools can register their students, who are currently studying in Class 9 and appear for the Matric exam in the 2022-23 academic year, up to September 12, the board said. Earlier, the last date was August 31.

The official website for registering Class 9 students is secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Registration forms are available on the BSEB website. School Principals will have to download the forms, distribute them among the students, collect the filled forms and match the information provided by students with schools' records. After that, they will submit the information online on the BSEB website.

If students find any error in the filled application forms, they can take printouts of it, make the necessary corrections and submit it along with signatures to the school principals.

In case of any difficulties during the registration process or while submitting the fee, BSEB can be reached at helpline numbers – 06222-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.