Bihar Board Exams: Scrutiny Of Class 12 Answer Sheets Begins From April 1

BSEB class 12 results out; verification process to begin soon

The Bihar Class 12 students can submit requests for verification of their marks and answer sheets from April 1 to April 7. Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will be opening the verification window on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It had earlier released the board exams results for 13,40,268 candidates. Of them, 10,45,250 candidates have passed.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Read More|| Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Top Five Rank Holders Of Science, Arts, Commerce

Those students who wish to request for verification of marks or re-checking of their answer sheets will have to submit a fee of Rs 70 per subject along with the application form. The application forms will be made available on the website.

The examiners will then be rechecking all the contested answer sheets and release the revised results for the concerned students.

This year, students scored a pass percentage of 78.94.

The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 77.97 per cent, for the Commerce stream is 91.48 per cent, and 76.28 per cent for the Science stream, the pass percentage is 76.28 per cent.

Further, a total of 2.94 Lakh have been failed in the Inter board examinations.

The Bihar government has also announced rewards for the BSEB board exam toppers. The toppers of Science, Arts and Commerce will be given 1 Lakh rupees, a laptop, and Kindle e-reader.

The students who secured second position will be given 75,000 rupees, a laptop and a Kindle e-reader and those who secured the third position will be given 50, 000 rupees, a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.