Bihar Board Exams 2022: BSEB Extends Deadline To Submit Application Form

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to fill online registration forms for Bihar Intermediate exams 2022.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 12:59 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to fill online registration forms for Bihar Intermediate exams 2022. The heads of the schools can now fill submit the registration forms in an online mode with a late fee till September 24, 2021. To apply online, one needs to visit the official website of the Bihar board- inter22.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB, via official notification, has also said, if there are errors in details like student's name, father and mother’s name, date of birth, photograph, caste, religion, caste, nationality, gender, medium of examination in the registration forms, head of the concerned school can rectify the same in this period.

The examination form of the student concerned will be filled only after the details in the registration card of the student have been rectified.

This registration process is mandatory for all the students who will be appearing for Class 12 boards next year.

Students need documents like Aadhar Card, mobile number, email ID, photograph, and resident certificate for the registration procedure.

In case students or heads of school face any problems during the online registration process or fee depositing then they can call on these helpline numbers for assistance-- 0612-2230039, 2235161

