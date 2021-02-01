Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students Find Physics Paper ‘Moderately Difficult’

  • Home
The Science students who gave Bihar Board Intermediate Examination found the Physics paper moderately difficult as the Objective section with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) was easier than the subjective part.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 2:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Science students who gave Bihar Board Intermediate Examination found the Physics paper moderately difficult as the Objective section with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) was easier than the subjective part. The questions were mostly asked on the basis of the Bihar Secondary Examination Board (BSEB) sample paper. It was a three-hour long paper from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm with extra 15 minutes given to read the question paper.

Read More: BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates- Physics, Political Science Papers Today

Bihar Physics Board exam pattern

The Physics paper was divided into two parts- Part A which was an objective paper, Part B had Short Answer Type Question and five long answer type questions.

There were multiple in-section options given to the students.

Part-A consisted of 70 objective-type questions out of which the students had to only attempt 35 questions on a separate OMR sheet.

Section B had 20 Short Answer Type Questions out of which only 10 questions had to be done and five long answer type questions out of which only three questions had to be done.

The students were only allowed entry with face masks and BSEB board admit card 2021.

Class 12 students find paper moderately difficult

One of the Bihar Class 12 student Sanjay of Model Lalit Academy Public School, Mahila College said the subjective part was a bit lengthy as he said, "Exam paper was moderate. The objective section helped me to attempt the paper within the given time as the subjective part took more time".

Another student named Vicky appeared for the Physics board exam at the College of Commerce, Arts and Science ( COCAS) which was designated as the examination centre. He found the difficulty level of the paper a bit high. He said that he struggled to complete the paper within the given time though the objective section was found to be easier.

BSEB had issued various instructions for the students attempting the paper during COVID-19 pandemic. One of the main instructions was not to wear shoes and socks but only slippers. This step was taken to avoid any malpractices during the exams.

Earlier in the day Bihar Education Minister Ashok Chaudhary sent his wishes to students and highlighted the government's preparation for holding the exams as he said, “the government is determined to hold examinations free of any malpractices".

BSEB will be conducting the Political Science paper in the second shift from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

