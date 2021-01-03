Bihar Board Exams 2021: BSEB Releases Sample Papers For Classes 10, 12

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released sample papers for Classes 10 and 12 students appearing for state board examinations 2021 at its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can attempt these sample papers to prepare themselves to complete the actual examination within the stipulated amount of time. The BSEB sample papers will also make Classes 10 and 12 students aware about the marking scheme, paper pattern, division of questions and syllabus. Sample papers for Social Science, Chemistry and optional subject Commerce have been released. Class 10 Bihar board exams will be from February 17 to February 24.

Direct link to Class 12 Chemistry sample paper

Direct link to Class 10 Social Science sample paper

Direct link to Class 10 Commerce sample paper

Classes 10 and 12 students will get extra 15 minutes of reading time.

Commerce paper is divided into two sections. Section A consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) out of which only 50 questions worth 1 mark each have to be attempted and the correct options need to be darkened in the Optical Magnetic Reader (OMR) sheet. Section B consists of 30 short answer type questions worth 2 marks each.

Social Science paper Section A consists of 80 MCQ out of which 40 need to be attempted. Section B consists of 5 short answer questions. Social Science has five subjects included within it namely- History, Political Science, Geography, Disaster Management and Economics.

Chemistry paper Section-A has 75 MCQs out of which only 35 questions need to be answered while Section B has 20 questions out of which only 10 need to be answered.