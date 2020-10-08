Bihar Board Exam 2021 Schedule Released; Check Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Here

Bihar Board Exam Schedule Released; Check Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Here

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has released the board exam schedule for Class 12 and Class 10 for 2021. As per the date sheet, BSEB will conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 2 to February 13 and the Class 10 board examinations from February 17 to 21 in 2021.

The board exam for Class 12 will be held in two shifts. The forenoon session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 1:45 pm tp 5 pm. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 9 to 18, as per the official statement by the board.

इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/GAC4ziUcxE — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020

A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees. “A Cool off time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinee. He/She has to use the ‘Cool off’ time for reading and analyzing the questions and to plan the answers accordingly. Candidates will not be supposed to write the answer to any question during the ‘Cool off’ time.”

A ‘Cool off’ time of additional 15 minutes to be given to N.R.B., MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili, but examination time period will be of 1 hour and 30 minutes only.