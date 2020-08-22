  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended

Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for the registration of Class 10 and 12 board exams. Registration will be open from August 22 to 25 August on the official website, however, the late fee would be charged.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced
NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics
JEE Main And NEET To Be Held As Per Schedule In September, Confirm Officials
NTA Reschedules UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 And Other Exams
Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Application For SAY Exam Starts; Exams From September 22
Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2020: MPs, Students Ask Education Minister To Defer Entrance Exams
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended
New Delhi:

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for the registration of Class 10 and 12 board exams. For Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2021, students who have been unable to register till date, have been given the opportunity to register again. Registration will be open from August 22 to 25 August on the official website, however, the late fee would be charged.

Additionally, the students facing any discrepancies in the registration process can make desired changes till August 25. With this, students can also fill an online examination form. For registration, regular students will have to pay Rs 320 and the private students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 420.

If any school charges more than the listed amount, strict action will be taken. District Magistrate has instructed the District Education Officer to take action against such schools.

Earlier, complaints were registered by some students against schools asking for more money. The District Magistrate has directed the District Education Officer to conduct inspections of schools and to keep a constant and effective vigil. In the schools, the District Education Officer has been instructed to charge only the set examination fee, provide receipt and make a public announcement of the set examination fee.

The examination fee is fixed at Rs 1220 per student for regular and private candidates. The fee for advanced and qualifying candidates is Rs 1520 per student. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other Backward Classes will not be charged any examination fee. The application fee is fixed at Rs 855 for general category and Rs 755 for reserved category.

The students have been instructed to pay only the examination fee fixed by the Board. The receipt will be provided to all the students. If there are any previous dues- such as development fund, student fund, it has also been directed to make it public by name and the receipt would also be issued separately.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Bihar Board inter exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals' For Teaching Science, Maths From Class 6 To Class 10
CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals' For Teaching Science, Maths From Class 6 To Class 10
Delhi University Cut Off 2020: Check Hansraj College Cut Off and Predict Admission Chances
Delhi University Cut Off 2020: Check Hansraj College Cut Off and Predict Admission Chances
JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced
JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced
UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Announce Verdict Soon On Final Year Exams
UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Announce Verdict Soon On Final Year Exams
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................