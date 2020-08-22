Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for the registration of Class 10 and 12 board exams. For Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2021, students who have been unable to register till date, have been given the opportunity to register again. Registration will be open from August 22 to 25 August on the official website, however, the late fee would be charged.

Additionally, the students facing any discrepancies in the registration process can make desired changes till August 25. With this, students can also fill an online examination form. For registration, regular students will have to pay Rs 320 and the private students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 420.

वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2021 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए पंजीयन/अनुमति से वंचित छात्र/छात्रा का दिनांक 22.08.2020 से 25.08.2020 की अवधि में - पंजीयन/अनुमति आवेदन विलम्ब शुल्क के साथ ऑनलाइन भरने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/lonut2XFCu — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 22, 2020

If any school charges more than the listed amount, strict action will be taken. District Magistrate has instructed the District Education Officer to take action against such schools.

Earlier, complaints were registered by some students against schools asking for more money. The District Magistrate has directed the District Education Officer to conduct inspections of schools and to keep a constant and effective vigil. In the schools, the District Education Officer has been instructed to charge only the set examination fee, provide receipt and make a public announcement of the set examination fee.

The examination fee is fixed at Rs 1220 per student for regular and private candidates. The fee for advanced and qualifying candidates is Rs 1520 per student. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other Backward Classes will not be charged any examination fee. The application fee is fixed at Rs 855 for general category and Rs 755 for reserved category.

The students have been instructed to pay only the examination fee fixed by the Board. The receipt will be provided to all the students. If there are any previous dues- such as development fund, student fund, it has also been directed to make it public by name and the receipt would also be issued separately.