Bihar board declares inter result In 41 days: Highlights

The Bihar Board Intermediate results have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Girls have clinched the top positions in the Science and Arts stream, the Board has recorded 77.97 pass percentage this year. The Board has declared the result 41 days after the exam. The major Bihar Board websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Highlights

The overall pass percentage is 77.97 . More than 10 Lakh students have qualified.

91.48 pass percentage in Commerce, 76.28 pass in Science

The pass percentage in the Arts stream is 77.97

Madhu Bharti along with Kailash Kumar have topped the Bihar board with 92.06 percent.

Commerce topper is Sunanda Kumari with 94.2 per cent

Arts topper is Madhu Bharti with 92.6 per cent

Science topper is Sonali Kumari 94.2 per cent

Toppers in all three streams will get a cash prize of Rs one Lakh each, while those securing second and third positions will be given Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 apart from a laptop and kindle E-reader.

Under a state scheme, unmarried girls who pass the BSEB Class 12 exam will receive Rs 25,000.

This year, more than 13 lakh candidates took the Bihar Board Class 12 exam.

This year, the Bihar School Examination Board has announced the result 41 days after the inter exam.

The inter results will be released on bsebssresult.com/bseb and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/inter-result

This year the Board has released the results of all the three streams along with vocational subjects.

This year the Board continued with the OMR pattern, where 50% of the questions were objective in nature.

Last year the inter results were declared on March 24.