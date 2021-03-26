Bihar Board Class 12 result has been announced

Bihar Board Class 12 result has been announced. The Bihar inter exam result has been announced within 41 days of completing the exam. 78.04 per cent of the total students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam have qualified. BSEB concluded the exam for Class 12 students on February 13. The pass percentage has dropped from 80.44 in 2020 per cent to 78.04 per cent in 2021.

The pass percentage in the Commerce stream has dropped marginally from 93.26 per cent to 91.48 per cent. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage has dropped from 81.44 per cent to 77.97 per cent. In the Science stream, the pass percentage has dropped from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent.

As many as 13,40,266 students have appeared in the examination. Of these, 10,45,250 have passed Class 12 exams.

This year, girls have topped all three streams. In the Arts stream, Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar Jamui topped with 92.6 per cent marks. In Commerce, Sunanda Kumari has bagged the top spot with 94.2 per cent. In Science, Sonali Kumari has topped with 94.2 per cent marks.

All those who have appeared in the examination can check the result at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board Class 12 result.

Here's a quick look at the pass percentage of last four years: