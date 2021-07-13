Bihar Board Class 9 Registration Begins, Details Here

BSEB Class 9 registration begins

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the registration schedule for Class 9 students for the academic session 2022-23. As per the schedule released by the BSEB, the school principals of the state’s educational institutions can get the Class 9 students of their schools registered online with the board from July 11 to July 31, 2021, on the board’s official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The school authorities have to first download the registration form from the board’s official website and give a hard copy of the same to the students. After filling the details in the registration form, the students will be required to submit it back to the school authorities.

BSEB Class 9 Registration: Steps To Apply