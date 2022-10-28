  • Home
Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Out; Raise Objection Till November 3

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam 2023 today.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 4:45 pm IST

Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Out; Raise Objection Till November 3
BSEB Class 6 Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Released
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam 2023 today, October 28. Students appeared in the BSEB Class 6 entrance exam can download the answer key on the official website-- biharboardonline.com.

bsebonline
