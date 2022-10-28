Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Out; Raise Objection Till November 3
Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 4:45 pm IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam 2023 today, October 28. Students appeared in the BSEB Class 6 entrance exam can download the answer key on the official website-- biharboardonline.com.
